2024 April 9 09:51

The Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN), according to Naftemporiki.

The two bodies agreed to have joint action to deal with problems related to infrastructure, security and the operation of ports, as well as their cooperation for the transition to “green” forms of energy and alternative fuels.

It is noted that the green transition of coastal shipping is directly combined with the green infrastructures planned by the ports, some of which already participate in many EU programs.



