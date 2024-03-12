2024 March 12 11:11

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers

Major South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has clinched a 688 billion-won (US$525.4 million) order to build four crude oil carriers for a shipper in Europe, according to Yonhap.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the carriers at its shipyard in the southwestern city of Yeongam, according to the Korean company.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed European shipping company by December 2027.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build 69 vessels worth $8.38 billion, or 62 percent of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

The ships include six liquefied natural gas carriers, 26 petrochemical carriers, 21 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers, and six very large and ultra-large crude carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.