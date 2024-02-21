Russian grain exports exceeded 66 million tonnes worth almost $16.5 billion in 2023
Total revenue from agriproduct exports reached $43.5 billion
“Moreover, we continue to hold first place in the world in wheat trade. Russia is the main supplier of this crop to countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India and China,” Dmitry Patrushev, Agriculture Minister was quoted as saying at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The meeting transcript was published on the Kremlin website.
Dmitry Patrushev noted an increase in income from agricultural exports, despite a significant decline in world prices. In 2023, revenue amounted to $43.5 billion, which is a 1,5 billion gain on 2022 export revenue.
The official also emphasized the increase in the range of products and the expansion of supply geography. In addition to grain, fish, seafood, fat-and-oil products, meat, dairy, and confectionery products became significant items. More than 150 countries purchase food from Russia and 90% of all products are sent to friendly countries, he said.
“We expect that exports volume this year will not be below the 2023 figures,” said Dmitry Patrushev, adding that it is planned to export up to 70 million tonnes of grain.