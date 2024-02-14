2024 February 14 10:41

Baku Shipyard adopts SSI ShipConstructor for enhanced shipbuilding operations

Baku Shipyard (BSY Engineering) in Azerbaijan has partnered with SSI, the leading provider of software, services, and expertise for shipbuilding, to implement ShipConstructor, a cutting-edge design and modeling solution, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, facilitated by SSI’s local partner NDAR, Baku Shipyard aims to revolutionize its ship design and construction processes by integrating advanced digital workflow technology. This strategic move is poised to enhance efficiency and precision across its newbuild projects, optimizing design and production processes while reducing costs.

The adoption of ShipConstructor signifies a pivotal shift in Baku Shipyard's approach, enabling seamless coordination between design and construction functions through 3-D product modeling. By leveraging ShipConstructor's capabilities, Baku Shipyard anticipates significant improvements in project efficiency and overall operational effectiveness.

The initial focus of the ShipConstructor implementation will be on the engineering department, with broader benefits expected to extend across various departments within the shipyard.

Currently engaged in four major construction projects spanning oil tankers, chemical tankers, Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger vessels, and dredgers, Baku Shipyard underscores its versatility and dedication to meeting diverse maritime needs.

Both SSI and NDAR have played instrumental roles in facilitating Baku Shipyard's transition to ShipConstructor, offering comprehensive training and support to ensure a smooth integration process.

SSI delivers software, services, and expertise tailored for shipbuilding businesses, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address industry-specific needs. With over 30 years of experience, SSI is globally recognized for its solutions spanning design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects.



As the SSI Senior Partner EMEA, NDAR oversees ShipConstructor, EnterprisePlatform, and ShipbuildingPLM activities in the region. With extensive experience dating back to 1991, NDAR provides comprehensive services, including training, project assistance, proficiency enhancement, and consulting, to support customers in maximizing the benefits of SSI solutions.