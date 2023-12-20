2023 December 20 12:50

WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network

Swiss marine power company WinGD has concluded an agreement with Mitsui E&S Diesel United (MESDU), part of the Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding group, that will see WinGD engines being built at its main Tamano works for the first time. The agreement adds considerable engine building capacity and enables WinGD to meet growing demand in a leading shipbuilding market with a reputation for delivering sophisticated, high-quality vessels.



WinGD engines have previously been built only at the company’s Aioi Factory, which was acquired from IHI Group when the Diesel United business was sold to MITSUI E&S earlier this year. The new agreement, which complements an earlier cooperation agreement signed with Diesel United in 2015, means that WinGD engines can now be built at both the Aioi and Tamano Factory.



As well as WinGD’s existing diesel-fuelled X-Engines and LNG dual-fuel X-DF engines, the additional building capacity at the Tamano Factory will also be dedicated to X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled and X-DF-M methanol-fuelled engines, which will be available for delivery from Q1 2025.



