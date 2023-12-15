2023 December 15 15:24

Carbon Ridge, Crowley to launch advanced, onboard carbon capture project

Crowley and Carbon Ridge Inc, a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture and storage solutions (OCCS), with support from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) Maritime Environmental and Technical Assistance (META) program, have initiated an advanced, pilot project to reduce emissions impacts using Crowley’s Storm international container ship, according to the company's release.

Using Carbon Ridge’s patent-pending, second generation carbon capture technology, the companies and MARAD have executed a cooperative agreement for the pilot program to operate, measure and optimize the technology’s effectiveness in actual maritime environments at port and ultimately at sea. The collaboration includes the engineering, manufacturing and integration of a small capacity version of Carbon Ridge’s full-scale carbon capture system.



Crowley’s engineering services group, which provides vessel design and engineering, project management and waterfront engineering by leveraging its research and development team for internal and external customers, is leading the integration of the pilot system on the Storm, which serves the U.S. and Caribbean Basin. The carbon capture system will be housed in two 40-foot container units on the vessel’s main deck and have an additional 20-foot ISO-certified tank for storing the captured liquid CO2. The pilot project is expected to capture 1 metric ton per day from the vessel’s main engine.



Installation of the pilot unit on the vessel is expected in 2024 after completing onshore testing.