2023 November 24 10:41

Damen Shipyards delivers Damen Multi Cat 2712 to Maritime Craft Services

Damen Shipyards has delivered one of its versatile, multi-purpose, Multi Cats to workboat specialist Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd., according to the company's release. The 27-metre Multi Cat 2712 is a mid-range model in the 13-strong class and Damen builds them in series to meet the consistent demand for vessels of this size and capability.

Based on the Firth of Clyde on the west coast of Scotland, Maritime Craft Services (MCS) operates a fleet of 17 workboats, of which 13 have been built by Damen. They are made up of eight Fast Crew Suppliers, two Shoalbusters and now three Multi Cats. The company’s services are in demand across north-west Europe, the Middle East and beyond by offshore energy contractors and dredging clients for activities including anchor handling, towing, cable laying, dive support and general support / supply services. The christening and handover took place on the tenth of November at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem.

This latest acquisition by MCS is in response to an increase in demand for their services as offshore activity accelerates after the pandemic. The vessel already has its first charter booked and is now on en route to start its first assignment. Like all Damen Multi Cats it comes with a comprehensive equipment package. For the MuC 2712 this includes two deck cranes, a bow thruster and a towing & anchor handling winch. It has a bollard pull of up to 32 tonnes and a top speed of ten knots.