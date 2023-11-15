2023 November 15 15:15

Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam

Boskalis put into service a large-scale shore-based power facility at its Waalhaven location in Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

This service centre is equipped with berths where Boskalis handles the mobilisation and demobilisation of vessels for a variety of its own projects. Going forward, moored vessels will cease to use diesel-powered generators and transition to green shore-based power.



Additionally, Boskalis will utilise Rotterdam Shore Power’s shore-based power installation to power a range of electrical equipment essential for project execution in the region.

The shore-based power installation is expected to generate 2 GWh of green electricity per year, leading to an annual CO2 reduction of 1,600 tonnes. Furthermore, shore-based power plays a substantial role in enhancing air quality by diminishing particulate matter and nitrogen emissions, and contributing positively to the living environment by reducing noise levels.

The new shore-based power installation is part of a series of measures implemented by Boskalis to reduce its carbon footprint and promote the use of renewable energy sources across its offices and service locations. Over the past few years, numerous solar panels have been installed on the roofs of Boskalis campus offices in Papendrecht and Singapore, as well as on the roof of the central distribution centre in Vlaardingen. In addition, a comprehensive infrastructure for electric car charging stations has been put into service at the Papendrecht campus, boasting 252 charging points and ranking as one of the largest in the Benelux region.



Boskalis purchases the green shore-based power from Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between Eneco and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, which owns the shore-based power installation. Boskalis realised the grid connection under its own management. The green power supplied by Eneco comes from Eneco Hollandse Wind & Zon (Dutch Eneco wind & solar sources). The project receives co-financing from the municipality of Rotterdam and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.