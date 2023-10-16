2023 October 16 15:04

Port of Hong Kong Jan-Sept container volume down 15%

Container traffic at the deepwater sea port of Hong Kong, China, decreased by 14.8% in January-September 2023 on the same period a year earlier, reaching 10.76 million TEUs. Throughput at the port’s largest container terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 16.1% to 8.33 million TEUs, the port authority statistics showed.



Handling of containers at other terminals of Hong Kong declined 10.3% during the nine-month period, to 2.44 million TEUs.



Hong Kong's economic growth is currently hampered by the global economic slowdown and China's fragile recovery, which has led to a decrease in demand for exports from Hong Kong, the IAA PortNews analytical department said. Imports are negatively impacted by the city residents behavior who prefer to withdraw money to Shenzhen due to price differences.

Port of Hong Kong is one of the busiest ports in the world with annual calls of 456,000 vessels. Container throughput reached 16.6 million TEUs in 2022, a 6.9-percent decline year-on-year.