2023 September 21 17:50

Annual coal exports from Russia may grow by 28% to 252 million tonnes by 2030

Coal production in Russia is expected to grow by 9%

By 2030, coal exports from Russia may grow by 28% to 252 million tonnes per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Sosipatorov, Generl Director of railway operator Atlant LLC, as saying at the business forum Coal Drive 2023 in Antalya. According to the expert, further growth of coal production will be connected with exports.

According to the data shared by the expert, the share of coal exports to the east has increased to 50% with the share of Kuzbass coal having decreased from 81% in 2014 to 68% in 2022.

Nikolay Andreychikov, representative of the Eastern Coal Chemistry Research Institute, who also took part in the forum, said in his turn that coal produced outside the Kuzbass coal basin would be exported while the internal market would be supplied with Kuzbass coals.