2023 June 29 14:52

Fincantieri holds keel laying of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy

In the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, took place the keel laying ceremony of the second Logistic Support Ship (LSS) “Atlante” for the Italian Navy, within a program including a third ship, according to the company's release.



The unit, built in Castellammare di Stabia, will be delivered in 2025. The value of the contract is approx. 410 million euros including the combat system.



As part of the multi-year program aimed at safeguarding Italy’s Defence at-sea capacity (known as the “Naval Act”), Fincantieri is currently building seven multi-purpose offshore patrol vessels (PPA) and the “Trieste” Landing Helicopter Dock. In 2021 the Group delivered the “Vulcano” LSS, a vessel partially built at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, a project also acquired by the French Navy for the definition of the Flotlog program, a series of units built in partnership with the same shipyard.



The basic characteristic common to all three classes of the Italian ships is their very high level of innovation, which makes them extremely flexible in their various profiles of use with a high degree of efficiency. Most importantly, it will be possible to use these units in a complementary way even for non-military-related activities, such as, for example, supporting civil protection in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Moreover, their environmental impact is low, thanks to advanced low pollution emission generators and electric-drive propulsion motors and biological waste control systems.