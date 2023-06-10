2023 June 10 10:23

Low-flashpoint methanol fuel system from KSOE approved by ABS

A low-carbon fuel supply system from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS. The methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) has secured AIP certification from ABS, receiving the certificate at Nor-Shipping 2023.



“As an alternative fuel, methanol is increasingly being recognized as a compelling route for shipowners and operators to meet decarbonization goals. Its ease of storage and handling, emission reduction and low-temperature operation characteristics make it a promising solution. ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of methanol at sea and innovative ideas from industry leaders such as KSOE,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO.



KSOE is hastening the development of low-carbon fuel supply systems in response to more stringent regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU).



“As global environmental regulations are tightened, technology trends are changing faster and their complexity is intensifying,” said An Kwanghean, President and COO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering SD (Business Unit). “We will lead the market by preempting technologies related to methanol and ammonia and hydrogen, which are next-generation technologies in the future.”



ABS provides industry-leading guidance to assist owners and operators with alternative fuel choices.