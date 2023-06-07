2023 June 7 17:59

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, lead ship of Kotlin design

Image source: Telegram of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started sea trials of the lead high-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, of Project 04580 Kotlin. The trials will be held in several phases, in the water areas of the Neva river and Ladoga lake. Upon completion of the trials, the ship will be delivered to the customer, according to the shipyard’s Telegram.

High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot is the lead ship of Project 04580 Kotlin. It was launched on 27 April 2023. The first serial catamaran, Peter I, was launched on May 24.

The project on construction of catamarans of Kotlin design is being implemented under the programme for the development of tourism and recreation cluster ‘Land of Forts’. The series ordered by Neva Travel Company LLC will number six vessels of Project 04580 Kotlin. The contract foresees the delivery of the first two ships in the navigation season of 2023 with the next two units to be delivered in the navigation season of 2024, the third pair – in May 2025.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, said that the next catamarans of the series would be laid down in mid-June 2023.

Particulars of Project 04580 Kotlin catamaran: LOA – 32 m; BOA – 8.7 m; depth – 1.4 m; draft – 1.32 m; engines - 2х882 kW; seakeeping capability – up to 4 points; speed max – about 30 knots. Passenger capacity – up to 200 people (including individuals with disabilities), crew – 3; hull and superstructure – aluminum-magnesium alloy.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyar has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

Photos from Telegram of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard