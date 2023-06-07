2023 June 7 16:54

MOL's first female captain takes command of car carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that Naomi Matsushita has been appointed captain of the car carrier Beluga Ace, effective June 6. This is the first time for a Japanese oceangoing shipping company that a female seafarer actually serves as a captain.



Since joining MOL, Matsushita has gained onboard experience mainly on car carriers and containerships. Onshore, she has been active in a wide range of fields such as support for the business divisions and ship management, by drawing on the experience and skills she has gained through working onboard.