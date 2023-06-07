2023 June 7 15:34

MOL conducts sea trial of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessel

The use of Starlink onboard vessels will enhance safe operations by allowing real-time, ship-to-shore sharing of systems and data



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) says that it has conducted a sea trial for Starlink, a satellite communication service operated by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X) and provided through Marlink AS (President Maritime: Tore Morten Olsen, Head Office: Norway), on a MOL-operated ocean-going vessel.



Starlink uses low-earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The use of Starlink onboard vessels will enhance safe operations by allowing real-time, ship-to-shore sharing of systems and data. It will also allow seafarers to access to high-speed communication during their off-duty hours onboard.



This is expected to dramatically improve seafarers' morale and well-being. The trial was conducted onboard MOL-operated ocean-going vessel and confirmed drastic improvement of up to 50 times in communication speed compared to conventional systems. In the future, MOL will conduct continuous trials on multiple vessels, and based on the results of the trials, MOL will develop and publicize a vision for the future of shipboard operations and lifestyles that will be realized by improving the onboard communication environment, while continuing to promote the adoption of such systems on MOL Group-operated vessels.