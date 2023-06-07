2023 June 7 16:02

Port Facility Security Training Course is taking place in Makassar, Indonesia

The event is funded jointly by the Government of Australia and IMO

Officials in maritime security roles in Indonesia are being taught the skills and knowledge required to conduct port facility security audits. Participants from the Designated Authority (DA) are also learning about effective preparation of reporting and follow-up actions that stem from the audit process. Port and ship security are essential for maritime trade.



A Designated Authority is a specified organization responsible for maritime security that is nominated by a national Government. It sets the appropriate security level, verifies compliance of port facilities and approves port facility security assessments and plans.



The national training is designed to assist participants in ensuring the full implementation of maritime security measures in Indonesian ports, as required by the International Ship and Port Facility Code (ISPS Code) and in line with established IMO Maritime Security measures, including the relevant provisions of SOLAS Chapter XI-2.



The five-day Port Facility Security Training Course (5-9 June) is taking place in Makassar, Indonesia and involves 26 officials from several organizations. The course includes a field trip for the participants to Port Makassar.



Mr Rivo Lindo, Director of sea and coast guard, Mr Alex Stephens the consul General of Australia in Makassar and Ms Gillian VanDuren (First Secretary Transport Dept. Home Affairs) spoke during the workshop's opening session.