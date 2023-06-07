2023 June 7 15:11

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New York with SwissMarine

The “New York” is a 177,773 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2010

Diana Shipping Inc. (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New York. The gross charter rate is US$16,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2024 up to maximum December 7, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on June 11, 2023.



The employment of “New York” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.54 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 10 Ultramax (including a partial interest through a joint venture arrangement in one Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.13 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.