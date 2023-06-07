  • Home
  • Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New York with SwissMarine
  • 2023 June 7 15:11

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New York with SwissMarine

    The “New York” is a 177,773 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2010

    Diana Shipping Inc. (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New York. The gross charter rate is US$16,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2024 up to maximum December 7, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on June 11, 2023.

    The “New York” is a 177,773 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

    The employment of “New York” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.54 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 10 Ultramax (including a partial interest through a joint venture arrangement in one Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.13 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

