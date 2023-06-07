  • Home
  • News
  • ABS and Vaholmen sign landmark LOI for the development of a VOC recovery vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 7 18:11

    ABS and Vaholmen sign landmark LOI for the development of a VOC recovery vessel

    ABS and Vaholmen VOC Recovery AS signed today a Letter of Intent (LOI) at the Nor-Shipping Exhibition in Oslo for the development of a pioneering volatile organic compounds (VOC) recovery vessel (the Vaholmen unit) to capture emissions released during the loading of crude oil cargoes. The vessel, which will be built to ABS Class, is being developed in close cooperation with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and Ulstein Design Solutions.

    The patented Vaholmen concept can be based on the newbuild vessel of Ulstein SX219 design or retrofit of a vessel suitable for the purpose, typically a large PSV.

    Vapor from oil cargos releases millions of tons of CO2 equivalents – through the release of VOC – into the atmosphere. Between 60-80 percent of these emissions are generated during loading of crude oil cargoes. The Vaholmen unit will operate on dynamic positioning (DP2) close to the loading tanker for capturing and processing the VOC generated on the tanker through a hose connected to the tanker’s vapor return manifold.

    The output from the process – the liquefied VOC (LVOC) – can be monetized through injection into a stream of relevant hydrocarbons such as crude oil, as feedstock for powerplants, refineries or other use, as well as providing fuel for electrical power production on the Vaholmen unit. Work is also ongoing within the industry to make use of the LVOC as an alternative green fuel for ships capable of running on LPG.

    “The Vaholmen units will serve an important need in reducing emissions as the industry works to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals. This LOI is a key milestone on the road to delivering the first of these vessels which have significant potential to contribute to creating a more sustainable shipping industry,” said Egil Legland, ABS Manager, Norway Business Development.

    Arve Andersson, CEO Vaholmen VOC Recovery, said: “Additionally, as pollution is resources gone astray, the combination of two proven technologies into a new and innovative patented concept allows capturing and utilization in a profitable way of values that otherwise are lost.”

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

    Vaholmen, an innovative Norwegian company based in Grimstad, has developed a concept for capturing and processing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) otherwise released to the atmosphere and lost during loading of crude oil carriers.  The unique and patented Vaholmen Concept is developed together with leading partners within their fields and is marketed internationally. The mission is to contribute to de-carbonization of shipping through reducing emissions to the atmosphere on a low to negative cost basis through the client monetizing on the hydrocarbons captured and processed.

    Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport, VOC recovery, gas to grid/power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on their journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle performance, innovation and digitalisation.

    Norway-based Ulstein Design & Solutions AS is one of the companies in Ulstein Group, established 1917. The company offers a wide range of concept developments, ship designs and equipment packages, system integration, site assistance and services. Its expertise lies in the development of ship designs, planning of equipment packages and system integration for ship construction worldwide. Every step in the development and design process is improved and refined to cut costs and boost performance. The emphasis is on increasing efficiency, reliability and safety for demanding operations.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 7

18:11 ABS and Vaholmen sign landmark LOI for the development of a VOC recovery vessel
18:02 DP World's innovative rail incentive to drive decarbonisation of UK supply chains
17:59 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, lead ship of Kotlin design
17:44 ABP reports record five-month volume of cargo
17:39 Pakistan International Container Terminal, SeaLead launch Pakistan-Australia direct service
17:18 USCG commissioned its newest cutter Maurice Jester
17:10 Construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is still behind the schedule
16:54 MOL's first female captain takes command of car carrier
16:43 Unsafe and unseaworthy cargo ship banned from Australian waters – AMSA
16:20 Federation Council of Russia approved denunciation of treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
16:02 Port Facility Security Training Course is taking place in Makassar, Indonesia
15:46 Distracted bridge watch officers do not detect approaching vessel, NTSB says
15:34 MOL conducts sea trial of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessel
15:32 ABS SMART AiP awarded to SHI structural health monitoring system
15:11 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New York with SwissMarine
15:06 ICTSI increases investments at Matadi Gateway
14:18 DeepOcean awarded post-lay trenching works offshore Mexico
14:04 Sollers to restart its plant for production of diesel engines in Elabuga
13:42 APM Terminals extends concession of Kalundborg container terminal and introduces new customer services
13:29 Aker BP’s major projects approved by Stortinget
13:25 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’2023 rose by 12.5% YoY
12:40 First ice-class passenger ship to be put on river line in Arkhangelsk in navigation 2025
12:17 Survitec digitalises ship safety management with a new interactive graphical monitoring solution
11:23 ABS grants Provaris AiP for its innovative compressed hydrogen technology
10:41 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 5M’2023 rose by 40.7% YoY
10:37 Inchcape Shipping Services names Anna Evangelidis as new COO
10:19 Technical concerns arise over vessel inspections, IMCA analysis shows
09:43 Rosmorport signs agreements with Russian companies on cooperation in replacing foreign software for navigation safety
09:17 Russian Railways, Russia’s Ministry of Transport and market participants establish digital service for seamless multimodal deliveries

2023 June 6

18:29 LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 22,000cbm multi-Gas carrier
17:55 Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
17:41 WinGD and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding sign MoU for ammonia collaboration
17:32 AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore
17:16 ULMATEC wins third W2W contract
16:44 First battery electric tug from Sanmar Shipyards delivered to ABS class
15:58 Russian Railways increased export coal transportation to North-West ports by 22.8% in 5M’2023
15:36 Boskalis and Royal IHC sign LOI to build a new 31,000 m3 TSHD
15:24 Maritime professionals warn of insufficient investment in cyber security as risks escalate in the era of connectivity – DNV
14:13 OOCL expands its fleet with another 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Turkiye”
14:05 Austal Vietnam delivers a high speed catamaran to French Polynesia
13:54 Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot to launch sixth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 on June 7
13:23 SW Tasman redesigned to deliver next-gen deepwater dual ROV OBN vessel
13:17 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops next-generation models of Korean destroyers and other combat ships
12:55 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2023 rose by 11.3% YoY
12:31 ONE takes delivery of 24,000-teu container ship "ONE INNOVATION"
11:46 Gasum starts building Europe's northernmost liquefied biogas filling station in Finnish Lapland
11:41 Boosting maritime security in Togo - IMO
11:23 Croatian Navy places a repeat order for PLAR-4000 davit for its OPV
10:19 DNV grants WARMS Approval in Principle
10:00 Russian Railways increased cargo transportation by North-South ITC by 54% - Oleg Belozerov
09:19 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY

2023 June 5

18:27 Pacific maritime leaders to meet on maritime issues this week in Sydney
18:02 Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy escorted 125 vessels over winter-spring navigation season
17:51 ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels
17:41 Ardmore Shipping gets carbon capture ready with VM’s emissions-reducing technology
17:36 Inmarsat Maritime report presents framework for a successful transition to a greener future
17:16 Biofuel key to maritime decarbonization, but proliferation challenged by scarce supply, says DNV
16:53 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology signs methanol fuel supply system project for four container ships
16:26 OPEC+ countries agreed to adjust oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day
16:08 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches ANE service maiden voyage