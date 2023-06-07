2023 June 7 12:40

First ice-class passenger ship to be put on river line in Arkhangelsk in navigation 2025

Image source: Arkhangelsk authorities

The ship was designed specifically for the Northern Dvina conditions

The first ice-class passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126 being built by Krasnaya Kuznitsa shipyard (Arkhangelsk branch of Ship Repair Center Zvyozdochka, a part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) will be put on the river line in Arkhangelsk in navigation season of 2025 upon completion following trials in clear and ice waters, according to the press center of Arkhangelsk authorities. The next two ships of the series will be ready in 2026.

“The delivery of two ships is scheduled for November of the next year. Amid new economic conditions, the project had to be changed in order to replace part of the equipment and materials with domestic ones. That work has been performed successfully and now we have started working according to the updated schedule,” explained Mikhail Deryabin, Director of Krasnaya Kuznitsa.

“The project of the ship was developed specifically for the conditions of the Northern Dvina: it will be able to move along the river through broken ice of up to 50 cm thick. So far, we have to use tugs when slush is 10 cm thick. Passenger transportation on the open deck will become a thing of the past. The new vessels will have a heated cabin for 100 seats, with comfortable conditions. Much attention is also paid to security,” said Dmitry Morev, head of Arkhangelsk,.

The lead ship of Project РЕГК.126 was laid down at the shipyard on 29 June 2022. Krasnaya Kuznitsa will build four ships of this design, three ships to service the islands in the Arkhangelsk Region (for 100 passengers each) and one ship to service the left shore of Onega lake (for 65 passengers).

The ship particulars: length — 28.4 m, width — 6.7 m, displacement — 230.4 cbm, speed — 12 knots.

The shipbuilding project customers are Mashpromleasing JSC and Regional Transport Service. The resources for the construction project have been allocated under the state programme “Transport System Development” with the participation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Krasnaya Kuznitsa was founded by Peter the Great back in 1693. The company was engaged in ship repair of sea-going, river and fishing vessels and technical ships with a displacement of up to 13,500 tons. Besides, the plant constructed vessels of 1,000t displacement (unloaded), produced steelworks for bridges and manufactures machines. The shipyard’s waterfront is 1,100 meters. The enterprise had two floating docks of lifting capacity of 5,000 and 9,600 tons (accordingly).

Severodvinsk, Russia based Ship Repair Centre ‘Zvezdochka’ established in 1954 is a diversified shipbuilding enterprise engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.

Photos from the website of Arkhangelsk authorities