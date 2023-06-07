2023 June 7 12:17

Survitec digitalises ship safety management with a new interactive graphical monitoring solution

SMARR-TI can provide a digital interactive plan of the entire ship’s fire defence systems, encompassing fire prevention, fire detection, and fire suppression

Global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec aims to substantially improve onboard ship safety with a new interactive safety management solution. The solution, a Safety Management and Rapid Response Technology Interface (SMARR-TI), uses a graphical monitoring interface to integrate fire detection and fire suppression systems within one system. SMARR-TI, which Survitec developed in cooperation with Turkish shipyard Tersan and Norway’s Havila Voyages, is already in operation on a pair of 15,500gt passenger ships.



SMARR-TI, which supplements SOLAS requirements for general arrangement plans to be permanently exhibited for the guidance of the ship’s officers and crew, can provide a digital interactive plan of the entire ship’s fire defence systems, encompassing fire prevention, fire detection, and fire suppression.



By way of a 27-inch touchscreen monitor on the bridge and in the engine control room, the crew can monitor and operate the ship’s fire defences simply and easily. Real-time status indication is paired with alerts and notifications to warn of temperatures exceeding set limits, or the presence of smoke or flame. SMARR-TI then activates automatically to sound the alarm, close fire doors & fire dampers, shut down ventilation, activate CCTV cameras and trigger signals to the alarm monitoring system, SMS interface, and public announcement system.



Tersan is carving a niche in the LNG, hybrid, and 100% battery-powered vessel market and contracted Survitec to supply a fire safety package for two new ships for Havila Voyages, Havila Capella and Havila Castor. The first of these, Havila Capella, features the world’s largest battery pack installed on a passenger ship and won the Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022.



In addition to SMARR-TI, Survitec supplied an XFLOW water mist system for accommodation, machinery spaces and electrical rooms; a CO2 drenching system for the galleys and ducts; a dry chemical powder (DCP) system for LNG bunkering stations, and an N2 inert gas system.



Following its successful collaboration with Tersan and Havila on the first ships in the batch, Survitec has received further orders for a similar scope of supply to the Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux, both sets to be delivered by summer 2023.



The company has also won contracts with Turkey’s Cemre shipyard, adding the solution as an optional extra to the Survitec safety packages it is installing on a fishing vessel for a Norwegian owner, and a passenger ferry for a Danish owner.