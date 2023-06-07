2023 June 7 10:37

Inchcape Shipping Services names Anna Evangelidis as new COO

Inchcape Shipping Services says Anna Evangelidis has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 6th, 2023. Anna brings with her a wealth of experience, having previously worked at BP, Saipem and LR (Lloyds Register), where she held various positions as a naval architect, pipeline engineer, procurement, and other operational leadership roles.



In her new role, Anna will be responsible for three major areas of our company. First, she will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence and delivery worldwide. Secondly, she will oversee the expansion of our Global Managed HUB Solutions. Lastly, she will be responsible for overseeing IT and procurement functions.



Anna secured an honours degree in Ship Science from Southampton University. She is passionate about people and will be a fantastic addition to our Inchcape family and senior leadership team. We are confident in Anna's ability to lead our company forward and warmly welcome her to our team.



Philippe Maezelle, CEO of Inchcape Shipping Services commented: “The move from ‘Operations’ to ‘Operating’ Officer is an important development for our company as it represents a significant expansion of the role. Anna's wealth of front-line operational experience, knowledge of digital projects and pragmatism makes her the perfect fit for this new position.”



Anna Evangelidis commented: “I couldn't be happier to be a part of the Inchcape team. The company's rich history and dedication to innovation and long-term success are truly inspiring. I am thrilled to contribute to Inchcape's bright future and be a part of such a dynamic organisation.”