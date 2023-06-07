2023 June 7 10:41

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 5M’2023 rose by 40.7% YoY

Exports from Russia to China rose by 20.4%

In January-April 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 40.7%, year-on-year, to $93.8 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 20.4% to $50.86 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 75.6% to $42.94 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in January-May 2023 fell by 2.8% to $2.44 trillion with exports having increased by 0.3% to $1.4 trillion and imports decreased by 6.7% to $1.04 billion.

China - АСЕАН trade rose by 2.1% to $377.07 billion, trade with the EU fell by 3.7% to $331.7 billion, with the USA – by 12.3% to $274.67 billion.

While meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the annual trade turnover between the countries would reach new record levels by the end of the year and in the near future it would increase to $200 billion or more.

In 2022, Russian-Chinese trade rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion.