  • Home
  • News
  • Technical concerns arise over vessel inspections, IMCA analysis shows
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 7 10:19

    Technical concerns arise over vessel inspections, IMCA analysis shows

    New analysis from the International Marine Contractors Association on its industry vessel inspection programmes has revealed safety gaps

    New in-depth analysis on IMCA’s industry vessel inspection programmes, eCMID (Common Marine Inspection Document) and eMISW (Common Marine Inspection Document for Small Workboats), reveals ongoing concerns around technical inspections, the controlled entry into confined spaces, cyber security, as well as defects to life-saving appliances, IMCA said in its news release.

    IMCA eCMID System Annual Report 2022/23 (M 262) analysed the 1,539 reports on vessel inspections undertaken and uploaded to the eCMID database between April 2022 and April 2023, finding common themes and areas of particular focus.

    Of the 761 eCMID inspections, around 10% did not have a technical inspection carried out by the vessel operator, 9% did not have enclosed space entry adequately controlled, 13% have no formal cyber security incident response process, and 7% had defects recorded on their life-saving appliances.

    In similar areas, of the 778 eMISW inspections for smaller vessels, 7% had not addressed hazards within the machinery space, 6% did not carry the required number/type of lifebuoys and 6% did not have a planned maintenance programme.

    The IMCA eCMID system provides the marine and offshore industry with standardised formats for vessel inspection. Offering a safety management system (SMS) ‘health check’, it improves the quality and consistency of inspections while reducing their frequency on individual vessels through the adoption of a commonly recognised process. Explore the dedicated eCMID website to find out more.

    To support the improvement of our industry, the report is freely available on the IMCA website. As well as the detailed analysis of inspection findings − including the supplements by type of vessel − it also features case studies from relevant IMCA Safety Flashes, as well as a review of the inspection report quality assurance process.

    Mark Ford, Marine & Quality Manager at IMCA, said: “The high number of ISM non-conformances revealed in this analysis demonstrates very clearly why the eCMID and eMISW are credible and justifiable vessel inspection tools which allow us to identify, monitor and drive down unsafe practices for vessel owners and operators which have the potential for accidents and safety incidents.”

    “This analysis will enable IMCA and its membership to focus efforts on reducing both the number of findings and highlighting areas where we can support by pointing to existing guidance or working with the industry to develop new standards. I know that if we all work together, we can drive down the number of negative findings next year.”

    “We also hope that the findings will ensure independent Assured Vessel Inspectors (AVIs) can reduce inconsistency in reporting and will feed into training enhancements and system improvements.”

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 7

10:41 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 5M’2023 rose by 40.7% YoY
10:37 Inchcape Shipping Services names Anna Evangelidis as new COO
10:19 Technical concerns arise over vessel inspections, IMCA analysis shows
09:43 Rosmorport signs agreements with Russian companies on cooperation in replacing foreign software for navigation safety
09:17 Russian Railways, Russia’s Ministry of Transport and market participants establish digital service for seamless multimodal deliveries

2023 June 6

18:29 LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 22,000cbm multi-Gas carrier
17:55 Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
17:41 WinGD and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding sign MoU for ammonia collaboration
17:32 AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore
17:16 ULMATEC wins third W2W contract
16:44 First battery electric tug from Sanmar Shipyards delivered to ABS class
15:58 Russian Railways increased export coal transportation to North-West ports by 22.8% in 5M’2023
15:36 Boskalis and Royal IHC sign LOI to build a new 31,000 m3 TSHD
15:24 Maritime professionals warn of insufficient investment in cyber security as risks escalate in the era of connectivity – DNV
14:13 OOCL expands its fleet with another 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Turkiye”
14:05 Austal Vietnam delivers a high speed catamaran to French Polynesia
13:54 Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot to launch sixth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 on June 7
13:23 SW Tasman redesigned to deliver next-gen deepwater dual ROV OBN vessel
13:17 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops next-generation models of Korean destroyers and other combat ships
12:55 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2023 rose by 11.3% YoY
12:31 ONE takes delivery of 24,000-teu container ship "ONE INNOVATION"
11:46 Gasum starts building Europe's northernmost liquefied biogas filling station in Finnish Lapland
11:41 Boosting maritime security in Togo - IMO
11:23 Croatian Navy places a repeat order for PLAR-4000 davit for its OPV
10:19 DNV grants WARMS Approval in Principle
10:00 Russian Railways increased cargo transportation by North-South ITC by 54% - Oleg Belozerov
09:19 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY

2023 June 5

18:27 Pacific maritime leaders to meet on maritime issues this week in Sydney
18:02 Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy escorted 125 vessels over winter-spring navigation season
17:51 ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels
17:41 Ardmore Shipping gets carbon capture ready with VM’s emissions-reducing technology
17:36 Inmarsat Maritime report presents framework for a successful transition to a greener future
17:16 Biofuel key to maritime decarbonization, but proliferation challenged by scarce supply, says DNV
16:53 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology signs methanol fuel supply system project for four container ships
16:26 OPEC+ countries agreed to adjust oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day
16:08 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches ANE service maiden voyage
15:31 USCG Dependable returns from 42-day patrol
15:22 The EC presents its legislative package with the aim of improving maritime safety – ETA
14:27 Viking Cinderella to return to Helsinki for the summer
14:04 Mikhail Mishustin calls for facilitation of lifting sunken ships in the Far East
13:52 SITC International accepts delivery of M/V “SITC HUIMING”
13:48 UECC expands its LNG operations in the Mediterranean
13:39 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs
12:53 U.S., Philippine, Japan Coast Guards to conduct trilateral engagements – USCG
12:21 Helix Energy Solutions awarded significant full-field decommissioning contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf
11:53 Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons
11:09 Two cargo vessels collide off Greek island, near Turkey
10:28 Singapore is re-elected to the Council of IALA
10:04 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Vladimir
09:25 Russian Government to allocate additional RUB 1 billion to create equipment for civil ships

2023 June 4

17:02 ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion
15:53 The Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port presents its installations and its strategy to ORTM
15:21 A new CMA CGM service to Spain and Portugal
14:11 Port of Everett earns 2023 Job Creator award
13:29 Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ANE service
12:22 US refineries face operational, workforce risks from delayed planned maintenance - S&P Global
11:58 KONGSBERG successfully demonstrates autonomous vessel operations on Belgium’s inland waterway network

2023 June 3

15:47 Alfa Laval unveils two new hygienic valves
13:01 ABB's Andrea Antonelli steps down