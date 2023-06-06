  • Home
  • News
  • Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 6 17:55

    Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR

    Image source: websit of RF Government
    Arctic companies to increase cargo transportation to over 190 million tonnes

    Six agreements have been signed with the key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Those are Vostok Oil, NOVATEK, Gazprom Neft, Norilsk Nickel, Severanay Zvezda and Baimskaya. The leading Arctic companies are set to increase cargo transportation to over 190 million tonnes in the coming years. Their projects will ensure additional revenues to the budget estimated at over RUB 20 trillion, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session for the development of the Northern Sea Route, according to the Telegram channel of RF Government.

    "A critical factor for the business is an ability of free cargo redirection along any route - east or west, while remaining within the Russian territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone, which significantly contributes to the competitiveness of domestic enterprises in the global market," said the Prime Minister.

    He also reminded about the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035 which “actually forms new economy in the Arctic”. Its implementation foresees the creation of a unified infrastructure complex including the construction of over 50 icebreakers and ice-class ships, ports, terminals, rescue centers, as well as creation of an orbital group of satellites.

    Investments into the plan implementation in the coming 13 years are estimated at about RUB 2 trillion including about RUB 600 billion foreseen by the federal budget.

    Mikhail Mishustin told about the projects already implemented for the development of the NSR. In particular, a management system has been created that has increased the efficiency of navigation and its safety. An ice radar satellite has been launched from Vostochny cosmodrome as part of this system. Three nuclear-powered icebreakers have been built, including the most powerful in the world, the Arktika. The construction of the Utrenny terminal has been completed in the Gulf of Ob. A floating LNG plant is to be delivered in August 2023. ️Regular coastal voyages between Russia’s North-West and Far East have been launched involving nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput. In 2023, five satellites will be launched to perform near real-time ice monitoring of the Arctic routes.

    The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the Northern Sea Route as the shortest one for cargo transit between the European ports and the countries of South-East Asia and China. Indian companies also express their interest to the project.

    According to Mikhail Mishustin, there are “favorable conditions for the development of tourism in the Arctic zone. The Far North annually welcomes more than 1.5 million tourists”.

    Mikhail Mishustin declared the need to prepare further steps towards the development of the Northern Sea Route including measures to redirect the cargo base from east to west, construction of ice-class and non-ice-class ships, development of seaports beyond the Northern Sea Route .

    The Prime Minister also reminded about the draft law on northern delivery approved in the first reading by the State Duma.

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

    According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

Другие новости по темам: NSR, Arctic, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 6

18:29 LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 22,000cbm multi-Gas carrier
17:55 Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
17:41 WinGD and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding sign MoU for ammonia collaboration
17:32 AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore
17:16 ULMATEC wins third W2W contract
16:44 First battery electric tug from Sanmar Shipyards delivered to ABS class
15:58 Russian Railways increased export coal transportation to North-West ports by 22.8% in 5M’2023
15:36 Boskalis and Royal IHC sign LOI to build a new 31,000 m3 TSHD
15:24 Maritime professionals warn of insufficient investment in cyber security as risks escalate in the era of connectivity – DNV
14:13 OOCL expands its fleet with another 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Turkiye”
14:05 Austal Vietnam delivers a high speed catamaran to French Polynesia
13:54 Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot to launch sixth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 on June 7
13:23 SW Tasman redesigned to deliver next-gen deepwater dual ROV OBN vessel
13:17 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops next-generation models of Korean destroyers and other combat ships
12:55 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2023 rose by 11.3% YoY
12:31 ONE takes delivery of 24,000-teu container ship "ONE INNOVATION"
11:46 Gasum starts building Europe's northernmost liquefied biogas filling station in Finnish Lapland
11:41 Boosting maritime security in Togo - IMO
11:23 Croatian Navy places a repeat order for PLAR-4000 davit for its OPV
10:19 DNV grants WARMS Approval in Principle
10:00 Russian Railways increased cargo transportation by North-South ITC by 54% - Oleg Belozerov
09:19 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY

2023 June 5

18:27 Pacific maritime leaders to meet on maritime issues this week in Sydney
18:02 Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy escorted 125 vessels over winter-spring navigation season
17:51 ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels
17:41 Ardmore Shipping gets carbon capture ready with VM’s emissions-reducing technology
17:36 Inmarsat Maritime report presents framework for a successful transition to a greener future
17:16 Biofuel key to maritime decarbonization, but proliferation challenged by scarce supply, says DNV
16:53 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology signs methanol fuel supply system project for four container ships
16:26 OPEC+ countries agreed to adjust oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day
16:08 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches ANE service maiden voyage
15:31 USCG Dependable returns from 42-day patrol
15:22 The EC presents its legislative package with the aim of improving maritime safety – ETA
14:27 Viking Cinderella to return to Helsinki for the summer
14:04 Mikhail Mishustin calls for facilitation of lifting sunken ships in the Far East
13:52 SITC International accepts delivery of M/V “SITC HUIMING”
13:48 UECC expands its LNG operations in the Mediterranean
13:39 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs
12:53 U.S., Philippine, Japan Coast Guards to conduct trilateral engagements – USCG
12:21 Helix Energy Solutions awarded significant full-field decommissioning contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf
11:53 Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons
11:09 Two cargo vessels collide off Greek island, near Turkey
10:28 Singapore is re-elected to the Council of IALA
10:04 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Vladimir
09:25 Russian Government to allocate additional RUB 1 billion to create equipment for civil ships

2023 June 4

17:02 ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion
15:53 The Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port presents its installations and its strategy to ORTM
15:21 A new CMA CGM service to Spain and Portugal
14:11 Port of Everett earns 2023 Job Creator award
13:29 Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ANE service
12:22 US refineries face operational, workforce risks from delayed planned maintenance - S&P Global
11:58 KONGSBERG successfully demonstrates autonomous vessel operations on Belgium’s inland waterway network

2023 June 3

15:47 Alfa Laval unveils two new hygienic valves
13:01 ABB's Andrea Antonelli steps down
11:20 Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO
10:51 Kalmar introduces collision warning system for straddle carriers
10:18 Synaptec announces million pound sensor system order from Proserv
09:54 Peel Ports builds brand new £28m warehouse facility at Port of Liverpool

2023 June 2

18:26 Port leaders extend Climate Action Program for greener shipping