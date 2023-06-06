2023 June 6 18:29

LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 22,000cbm multi-Gas carrier

New storage tank design and materials will increase gas carrier size and efficiency.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) have awarded Design Approval to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the development of the world’s first 22,000cbm multi-gas carrier as part of a Joint Development Project for LCO2 Carrier design and development, LR said.



The vessel will be capable of carrying Liquified Carbon dioxide (LCO2), Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), Ammonia (NH3) and Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) and incorporates a new type of steel in its tanks that supports greater efficiency in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.



The steel used in the Type C tank construction for multi-gas will make scantling lighter whilst keeping intact the tanks’ structural integrity. This innovation allows an upscale in the size of the carrier, improving storage and transportation, something shipbuilders are not able to do with more conventional materials.



As part of the Design Approval process, LR will provide advice and guidance on technical regulations and the development of a Type C storage tank for using the new material. The Liberian Flag Administration will liaise with LR to formalise the approval and provide the required certification to allow the multi-gas Carrier to enter service.



When built, the carrier will transport liquefied carbon dioxide under pressure, allowing carbon from the CCS process to be transported to storage facilities.



HD KSOE & HMD have developed three different LCO2 carriers to respond to the market demands of different business models in the CO2 value chain, which include a 12,000cbm LCO2 carrier with medium pressure cargo tanks, a 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier with low pressure cargo tanks and a 30,000cbm LCO2 carrier with low pressure cargo tanks.