2023 June 6 17:32

AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore

AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has signed a 25 years agreement with Singapore based Crystal Offshore, a recognised one-stop Logistics Solution provider to the Marine & Offshore Industry, the Group said in a media release.



Under the agreement’s terms, a 20,000 square meter plot of land and an associated quay wall in Khalifa Port will be allocated for Crystal Offshore to construct a base, featuring office facilities and fabrication workshops to provide advanced repairs and refits to jack-up rigs as well as marine and offshore vessels.



The new shipyard fabrication facility situated within Khalifa Port will cater for drilling rigs and marine assets as well as deep water vessels such as FPSO and semi submersibles.