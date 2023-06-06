2023 June 6 14:13

OOCL expands its fleet with another 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Turkiye”

“OOCL Turkiye” will join her sister vessels OOCL Spain and OOCL Piraeus in serving OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL3 service loop

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) is delighted to welcome one more new mega-vessel joining its fleet. Officially named as “OOCL Turkiye” at a ceremony held today at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (“NACKS”) shipyard, this new vessel becomes the third 24,188TEU vessel to be received by OOCL in a series of twelve.



The new container vessel was welcomed by a number of distinguished guests, OOCL’s partners and customers, and named by Ms. Jane LIU, Chairwoman at SaiLun Group Co., Ltd., a leading global tire manufacturer.

Being a part of OOCL’s strategic plan for further growth in Asia -Europe trade, “OOCL Turkiye” will join her sister vessels OOCL Spain and OOCL Piraeus in serving OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL3 service loop.



At the ceremony, Mr. CHEN Shuai, Director of Network Planning Center and Procurement Management Center of OOCL, thanked NACKS for their technologies and craftsmanship, and said:” Upon its delivery, this new vessel will be serving OOCL’s Asia-Europe route and enhance our market competitiveness. This vessel has adopted the latest green design and is equipped with advanced smart systems which can optimize its operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, meeting the requirements of customers and society for energy saving and carbon reduction nowadays. This is another proof of OOCL’s commitment to sustainability and environment.”



Port rotation of LL3 is Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai.



"Orient Overseas Container Line" and "OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited ("OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities.