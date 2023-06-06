2023 June 6 13:54

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot to launch sixth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 on June 7

The state contract foresees the construction of eight vessels for administrations of IWW basins

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC says it will launch the sixth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 named Stvor on 7 Kune 2023.

The ships of Project RDB 66.62 are intended for administrations of river basins. The can perform hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports.

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot is building a series of eight ships ordered by FSI Rechvodput under the state contract.

In 2022, the shipyard built and delivered four vessels: Vadim Viktorovsky for Volga-Baltic Administration; Gals for Volga-Don Administration; Vasily Arshinv for Kamvodput Administration; Relyef for Volga Basin Administration. In April 2023, the fifth survey vessel of Project RDB 66.62, Anatoly Shilov, intended for Yeniseyrechtrans Administration, was launched in Krasnoyarsk.

The next vessels will be delivered to administrations of Amur, White Sea – Onega and Ob-Irtysh basins of Russia’s IWW.

The design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”.

Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; main engine capacity – 295 kW; speed -18 km/h; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0 (ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

As IAA PortNews rported earlier, Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – RUB 1.23billion.

The series is to be completed in 2023.

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.