2023 June 6 12:55

Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2023 rose by 11.3% YoY

31 million tonnes of cargo was carried in containers

In January-May 2023, the Russian Railways’ network transported 2.97 million loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 11.3% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s press center. Transportation of containers on domestic routes amounted to 1.16 million TEU (+10.8%), according to Russian Railways.

Transportation of loaded containers on all routes rose by 17.4% to 2.18 million TEU, or 31 million tonnes (+16.6%) including chemicals and soda — 347.3 thousand TEU (+9.8%); timber — 242.2 thousand (+0.7%); chemicals and soda — 184 thousand (+22.9%); fabricated metal products — 171.5 thousand (+8.6%); cars and components — 168.2 thousand (up 1.7 times); industrial goods— 167.1 thousand (-3.4%); paper — 159 thousand (+6.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers — 111.2 thousand (up 3.1 times); ferrous metal — 109.9 thousand (+10.1%); construction materials — 78 thousand (+20.7%); miscellaneous and groupage freight— 70.6 thousand (-7.2%); non-ferrous metal — 52.6 thousand (-7.7%); grain — 45 thousand (up 2.3 times); crude oil and petroleum products — 40.8 thousand (+31.1%); fish — 14.4 thousand (+3.9%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock — 11.8 thousand (-30.1%); butter and animal meat— 10.2 thousand (-2.5%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes — 7.9 thousand (up 1.5 times); coal — 6.7 thousand (up 1.8 times); milled products — 5.1 thousand (+5.8%); miscellaneous food products — 120.7 thousand (+39.5%).

In May, the company carried 626.1 thousand TEU, up 22%, year-on-year.