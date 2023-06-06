2023 June 6 11:41

Boosting maritime security in Togo - IMO

Strengthening port security in Togo was the focus of a training workshop in Lomé, Togo (29 May – 2 June). The event brought together 24 participants, including Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) from various port facilities in Togo as well as representatives of the Designated Authority, IMO said.



Participants improved their knowledge and skills in developing and implementing port facility security plans (PFSPs) in order to perform their duties in accordance with the relevant provisions of relevant IMO regulations – SOLAS Chapter XI-2 and the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code). The training provided a solid foundation on oversight roles and responsibilities of Designated Authorities.



The workshop stemmed from the recommendations of the security need assessment mission conducted by IMO's maritime security team in Togo in 2019.



The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. the Minister of the maritime economy, fishing and coast protection, the Technical advisor of the Minister of safety and civil protection, the Secretary General of the Port Autonome de Lomé (PAL) and the Deputy Director of Lomé Container terminal (LCT).