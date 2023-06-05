  • Home
    Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy escorted 125 vessels over winter-spring navigation season

    The icebreaker is to make two voyages to the North Pole this year

    Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy operated by FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) returned to its homeport Murmansk on 4 June 2023. From November 2022, the ship’s crew ensured the escorting of 125 vessels. The icebreaker passed 28,500 miles, says the company.

    “Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy ensured safe passage of vessels along the sea canal of the Gulf of Ob in the Kara Sea, said Leonid Irlitsa, Atomflot Acting Director General. — The crew implemented their contractual obligations to the customers with high professionalism”.

    On June 19-20, the crew headed by Master Ruslan Sasov will be replaced with the crew headed by Master Dmitry Lobusov. This year, the crew will serve two voyages to the North Pole.

    Scheduled repair and preparations for cruise voyages are now underway.

    At present, the following nuclear icebreakers continue to operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR): Arktika, Sibir, Ural, Taimyr, Vaigach and Yamal.

    Comprehensive development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation is one of the country’s strategic priorities. The growth of the NSR traffic is of the utmost importance for solving the tasks in the field of transport and delivery of goods. The development of this logistics corridor is ensured through the establishment of regular cargo transportation, the construction of new nuclear-powered icebreakers and the modernization of the infrastructure. Enterprises of the State Corporation Rosatom take an active part in this work.

