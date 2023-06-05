2023 June 5 17:51

ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels

The advanced, future-proof and next generation WTIVs will stand out for their high capacity and energy efficiency



ABB has secured a large order with one of the largest offshore shipbuilders in China, Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., to deliver an integrated bridge-to-propeller technology for Havfram Wind’s two new NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs). ABB said in its press release that the vessels, incorporating the latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology, will be among the most energy-efficient designs to operate in the offshore wind industry. Other features are the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.



ABB scope comprises four Azipod® electric main propulsion units with a total propulsion power of 17 MW; the Onboard DC Grid™ power distribution system; a 4.1MWh energy storage installation; ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control with Dynamic Positioning System for advanced vessel control, as well as a comprehensive package of automation and digital technology. Once in operation, the vessels will be able to leverage the benefits of connecting digitally to the ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations network for remote support and predictive maintenance.



As turbine numbers multiply and sizes increase, latest predictions by the independent expert in assurance and risk management DNV1 suggest that by 2050, offshore wind will provide as much energy as offshore oil. The Havfram Wind vessels will have specific capabilities that future-proof them as the offshore wind sector is progressively moving further offshore. These capabilities include instant load power and enhanced dynamic performance available to batteries, plus the maneuverability and station-keeping accuracy brought by Azipod® propulsion. In addition, weight benefits provided by Azipod® propulsion system can be up to 30 percent compared to traditional mechanical thruster solutions.



Designed to optimize vessel responsiveness, efficiency and safety across the entire operating profile, ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control allows for seamless transition from position control to joystick maneuvering. The DP2 functionality adds redundancy in technical design, ensuring that in the event of a single system fault, the vessel’s position will be maintained. This is particularly important for safe and reliable operations of construction and wind farm vessels working alongside fixed structures.



The new Havfram Wind vessels will benefit from ABB’s extensive experience in closed-bus and closed-ring solutions for dynamically positioned vessels. Closed bus-tie and closed ring operations bring significant benefits and efficiency gains compared to traditional open-ring solutions which require a greater number of online engines and total installed power. Moreover, they meet critical safety regulations, increase operational flexibility, efficiency, and allow cost savings.



ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps customers in process, hybrid and maritime industries improve performance and safety of operations, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.



ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.