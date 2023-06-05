  • Home
  • News
  • ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 5 17:51

    ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels

    The advanced, future-proof and next generation WTIVs will stand out for their high capacity and energy efficiency

    ABB has secured a large order with one of the largest offshore shipbuilders in China, Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., to deliver an integrated bridge-to-propeller technology for Havfram Wind’s two new NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs). ABB said in its press release that the vessels, incorporating the latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology, will be among the most energy-efficient designs to operate in the offshore wind industry. Other features are the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.

    ABB scope comprises four Azipod® electric main propulsion units with a total propulsion power of 17 MW; the Onboard DC Grid™ power distribution system; a 4.1MWh energy storage installation; ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control with Dynamic Positioning System for advanced vessel control, as well as a comprehensive package of automation and digital technology. Once in operation, the vessels will be able to leverage the benefits of connecting digitally to the ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations network for remote support and predictive maintenance.

    As turbine numbers multiply and sizes increase, latest predictions by the independent expert in assurance and risk management DNV1 suggest that by 2050, offshore wind will provide as much energy as offshore oil. The Havfram Wind vessels will have specific capabilities that future-proof them as the offshore wind sector is progressively moving further offshore. These capabilities include instant load power and enhanced dynamic performance available to batteries, plus the maneuverability and station-keeping accuracy brought by Azipod® propulsion. In addition, weight benefits provided by Azipod® propulsion system can be up to 30 percent compared to traditional mechanical thruster solutions.

    Designed to optimize vessel responsiveness, efficiency and safety across the entire operating profile, ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control allows for seamless transition from position control to joystick maneuvering. The DP2 functionality adds redundancy in technical design, ensuring that in the event of a single system fault, the vessel’s position will be maintained. This is particularly important for safe and reliable operations of construction and wind farm vessels working alongside fixed structures.

    The new Havfram Wind vessels will benefit from ABB’s extensive experience in closed-bus and closed-ring solutions for dynamically positioned vessels. Closed bus-tie and closed ring operations bring significant benefits and efficiency gains compared to traditional open-ring solutions which require a greater number of online engines and total installed power. Moreover, they meet critical safety regulations, increase operational flexibility, efficiency, and allow cost savings.

    ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps customers in process, hybrid and maritime industries improve performance and safety of operations, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

    ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 5

18:27 Pacific maritime leaders to meet on maritime issues this week in Sydney
18:02 Nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy escorted 125 vessels over winter-spring navigation season
17:51 ABB wins large systems order for Havfram Wind’s two new offshore wind turbine installation vessels
17:41 Ardmore Shipping gets carbon capture ready with VM’s emissions-reducing technology
17:36 Inmarsat Maritime report presents framework for a successful transition to a greener future
17:16 Biofuel key to maritime decarbonization, but proliferation challenged by scarce supply, says DNV
16:53 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology signs methanol fuel supply system project for four container ships
16:26 OPEC+ countries agreed to adjust oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day
16:08 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches ANE service maiden voyage
15:31 USCG Dependable returns from 42-day patrol
15:22 The EC presents its legislative package with the aim of improving maritime safety – ETA
14:27 Viking Cinderella to return to Helsinki for the summer
14:04 Mikhail Mishustin calls for facilitation of lifting sunken ships in the Far East
13:52 SITC International accepts delivery of M/V “SITC HUIMING”
13:48 UECC expands its LNG operations in the Mediterranean
13:39 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs
12:53 U.S., Philippine, Japan Coast Guards to conduct trilateral engagements – USCG
12:21 Helix Energy Solutions awarded significant full-field decommissioning contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf
11:53 Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons
11:09 Two cargo vessels collide off Greek island, near Turkey
10:28 Singapore is re-elected to the Council of IALA
10:04 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Vladimir
09:25 Russian Government to allocate additional RUB 1 billion to create equipment for civil ships

2023 June 4

17:02 ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion
15:53 The Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port presents its installations and its strategy to ORTM
15:21 A new CMA CGM service to Spain and Portugal
14:11 Port of Everett earns 2023 Job Creator award
13:29 Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ANE service
12:22 US refineries face operational, workforce risks from delayed planned maintenance - S&P Global
11:58 KONGSBERG successfully demonstrates autonomous vessel operations on Belgium’s inland waterway network

2023 June 3

15:47 Alfa Laval unveils two new hygienic valves
13:01 ABB's Andrea Antonelli steps down
11:20 Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO
10:51 Kalmar introduces collision warning system for straddle carriers
10:18 Synaptec announces million pound sensor system order from Proserv
09:54 Peel Ports builds brand new £28m warehouse facility at Port of Liverpool

2023 June 2

18:26 Port leaders extend Climate Action Program for greener shipping
18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:53 Distressed ship Papayiannis III repaired at HIP
17:39 Nansha Phase IV set a new high in the number of monthly test containers
17:23 All Weather Terminal supports business growth for NW Trading Limited at the Port of Hull
17:11 Port of London Authority Board names new non-executirve director
16:46 Container terminal of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 35.1 thousand TEU in May’23
16:39 Hutchison Ports to achieve Net-Zero in UK by 2035
16:22 CWS locates to the Saint Nazaire port facility to produce rigid sails
15:55 Global Ports handled 5000 imported vehicles in Saint-Petersburg in May
15:37 First drone vertiport in the Netherlands now operational
15:13 Thialf deployed for jacket installation at NnG as foundation work resumes
14:28 Viking announces additional sailings in Egypt
14:02 Oboronlogistics’ ferries transported 107 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line in May’23
13:34 Proposed Gulf of Mexico LNG export facility announced
13:09 Costa Serena restarts in Asia, to resume outbound cruises dedicated to South Korea and Taiwan
12:41 Joint MPA-DITRDCA announcement on green and digital shipping
12:14 SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June
11:38 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
11:17 Russia’s fish exports in 2022 rose by 5% — Ministry of Agriculture
10:36 Pilot VTMS with domestic software to be installed in the seaport of Sochi
10:12 Committees updated on Global South port security project
09:25 Sightseeing route in Nizhny Novgorod opened with pleasure boat Sotalia