2023 June 5 16:53

COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology signs methanol fuel supply system project for four container ships

Recently, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology (Weihai) signed an order for methanol fuel supply system for four 16,000-TEU container ships with COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Yangzhou). As a total solution covers the entire refueling process, it is the first large project of methanol fuel supply for both the main and auxiliary engines of ships in China.



The methanol fuel supply system, also called "Marine Shield" (Haidun), adopts dual-core redundancy + PID closed-loop control to maintain the stability and reliability of the equipment. The double filter design also ensures the engine fuel supply's reliability. In line with the characteristics of 16,000-TEU large container ships, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology (Weihai) tailored this technical solution featuring decentralized module control and operation parameter integration monitoring to further improve the safety and reliability of methanol refueling, lightering and supply, which gained the recognition of ship owners.