  • 2023 June 5 14:04

    Mikhail Mishustin calls for facilitation of lifting sunken ships in the Far East

    Image source: Telegram channel of RF Government
    87 sunken ships are to be recovered and disposed in 2023

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed looking into a possibility to facilitate the works on the recovery and disposal of sunken ships in the Far East, according to the transcript of the operational meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers following the related report of Victoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The transcript is published on the official website of RF Government.

    “Amid the summer season, we should estimate if this work can be accelerated. If necessary, we should help our constituent entities, particularly by expanding the most successful solutions and practices. Please keep these issues under control,” said Mikhail Mishustin.

    According to Victoria Abramchenko’s report 43 ships were lifted and scrapped in 2022. 87 sunken ships are to be recovered and disposed in 2023. “27 of them have already been removed. At present, state contracts have been concluded for removal of another 31 vessels. In the near future, we are planning to conclude state contracts for the recovery and disposal of 9 units,” she added. 16 ships are to be lifted and scrapped with extra-budgetary financing, 2 ships are planned to be removed by the owner, and 2 more will be removed by the Federal Property Management Agency.

    The Deputy Prime Minister also reported on the implementation of the presidential instruction to launch a joint federal project aimed at the improvement of water bodies, which implementation is planned to begin in 2025. “We plan to extend its action to the entire Volga basin, including the Oka and Kama, the Don, Irtysh, Ural, Ob, Terek, Volkhov, Neva rivers and  Lake Ilmen,” she said, adding that the events will take into account regional specifics. The project will involve 10 federal departments and regional teams.

    Among the tasks of the project, she mentioned measures for dredging and clearing of channels, the reconstruction of hydraulic engineering and melioration facilities.

    The wreck removal programme foresees the disposal of 213 sunken ships by 2025. The works will be performed in the framework of the General Cleaning Federal Project developed by the Ministry of Natural Resources with RUB 1 billion to be allocated by 2024.

    Russian Gov’t assign RUB 26 million for the removal of wrecks in the Far East

    RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East

