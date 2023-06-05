2023 June 5 13:52

SITC International accepts delivery of M/V “SITC HUIMING”

The delivery and signing ceremony of M/V “SITC HUIMING” was successfully held May 30, 2023 by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group), SITC said in its news release.



Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER and Mr. Du Chengzhong，Vice General Manager of YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties.



After delivery, M/V “SITC HUIMING” will join SITC fleet soon to offer much better service to SITC customers, the Company said.