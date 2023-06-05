2023 June 5 13:48

UECC expands its LNG operations in the Mediterranean

Auto Energy receives first LNG bunkering from Repsol



United European Car Carriers (UECC), the leading provider of sustainable short sea ro-ro transportation in Europe, says it has reached a significant milestone, as their state-of-the-art LNG Dual Fuel vessel, Auto Energy, successfully completed its first LNG bunkering operation in the Mediterranean. The delivery, provided by renowned Spanish energy company Repsol, marks an important step forward in UECC's commitment to expanding its geographical scope of LNG operations and promoting environmental sustainability within the maritime industry.



The successful bunkering operation took place in the port of Sagunto, Spain, being first LNG bunkering operation in this port and was made possible through the collaborative efforts of UECC, Repsol, ESK and local authorities. This milestone highlights the strong partnership between UECC and Repsol, as they work together to enhance the accessibility and availability of LNG as a sustainable marine fuel option throughout Europe.



Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional marine fuels, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 20% and significantly reducing emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter. By adopting LNG as a fuel source, UECC continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and proactively addresses the increasingly stringent environmental regulations governing the shipping industry.



The successful LNG bunkering operation in the Mediterranean opens doors to new possibilities for UECC, enabling the company to offer greener transportation solutions across a wider range of European routes. By broadening its geographical scope of LNG operations, UECC reinforces its position as a pioneer in sustainable maritime transport, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a more sustainable future for the industry.



This new milestone for Repsol is another example of the company’s commitment to the decarbonization of transport, with a multi-technological approach using all available solutions to reach zero net emissions by 2050.