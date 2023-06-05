2023 June 5 14:27

Viking Cinderella to return to Helsinki for the summer

The legendary vessel commissioned into service in 1989 will sail to both Stockholm and Tallinn



For six weeks this summer, Finns will have a unique opportunity to experience the legendary Viking Cinderella, which last visited Helsinki in early 2022. The vessel will take its passengers to Stockholm, where they can enjoy the cheap Swedish krona, or on a day cruise to Tallinn. Viking Cinderella offers holidaymakers both nostalgia and a modern cruise experience for the whole family.



Viking Cinderella was the world's largest car ferry when it was placed in service in 1989 and is still one of the beauties of the Baltic Sea, with its white exterior and panoramic windows extending over three decks. So it is a noteworthy event for many hard-core cruise lovers that the vessel will sail to Helsinki in tandem with M/S Gabriella. At the same time, Viking Line's passenger capacity on the Helsinki–Stockholm route will double during the summer season with the addition of Viking Cinderella's 2,500 berths.



In 2003, Cinderella started sailing under a Swedish flag, having changed its name to Viking Cinderella since the name Cinderella was already recorded in Sweden's Ship Registry



The vessel's conference deck has been converted into Ville Viking Adventure Island, and a new feature this summer is the themed LEGO® Room, where passengers can build with LEGO's new Ninjago products. There are the vessel's four restaurants and elegant Bottega Prosecco Bar, the traditional English Admiral Hornblower´s Pub and the night club Étage, which extends out onto the terraces on the aft deck. Many people who were young in the 1990’s will remember Viking Cinderella in particular for the wild entertainment cruises.