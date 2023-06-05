2023 June 5 12:21

Helix Energy Solutions awarded significant full-field decommissioning contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. said that its Louisiana-based subsidiary Helix Alliance has been awarded a 39-well decommissioning contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf. The project is expected to commence in mid-2023.



The scope of work includes the plug and abandonment of 39 wells, 15 pipelines and seven structures. Helix Alliance intends to utilize the EPIC Hedron heavy lift derrick barge for structure removals, liftboats for plug and abandonment activities, the Triton Explorer dive support vessel for pipeline abandonments, and multiple Helix Alliance OSVs and several other Helix Alliance assets throughout the campaign.



The EPIC Hedron is a world-class heavy lift derrick barge with a 1,763-ton capacity, a fully revolving crane and accommodations for 300 personnel, offering valuable solutions for heavy lift, decommissioning, construction and installation projects.