2023 June 5 11:53

Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons

Image source:Russian Railways

Freight turnover in May 2023 amounted to 225 billion tariff ton-km, 0.9% less compared to the same month last year. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs during the same month amounted to 279.5 billion ton-km, which was 1.5% fewer.

Freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons, 0.5% more than in the same five-month period last year.

Between January and May 2023, Russian Railways loaded the following categories and volumes of freight. Figures in brackets indicate the percentage change compared to January-May 2022.

coal – 151.1 million tons (+1.2%);

coke – 4.7 million tons (+5.9%);

oil and petroleum products – 89.4 million tons (-0.2%);

iron and manganese ores – 48.2 million tons (-1.3%);

ferrous metals – 28.6 million tons (-4%);

ferrous metal scrap – 5.2 million tons (-8.7%);

chemical and mineral fertilisers – 25.7 million tons (+0.2%);

cement – 9.3 million tons (+0.5%);

timber – 11.7 million tons (-22%);

grain – 12.8 million tons (+39.1%);

construction materials – 54.6 million tons (+9.1%);

non-ferrous ores and sulphur feedstock – 7.5 million tons (-1.4%);

chemicals and soda – 9.1 million tons (-9.5%);

industrial raw materials and moulded materials – 11.4 million tons (-15.4%);

miscellaneous, including freight in containers – 48.6 million tons (+3.1%).

Freight turnover since the beginning of 2023 amounted to 1,124.4 billion tariff ton-km, an increase of 1.3%. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs amounted to 1,397.8 billion ton-km, which was up 0.5%.