Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons
Freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways amounted to 106.7 million tons in May 2023, 2% more than in the same month last year.
Freight turnover in May 2023 amounted to 225 billion tariff ton-km, 0.9% less compared to the same month last year. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs during the same month amounted to 279.5 billion ton-km, which was 1.5% fewer.
Freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons, 0.5% more than in the same five-month period last year.
Between January and May 2023, Russian Railways loaded the following categories and volumes of freight. Figures in brackets indicate the percentage change compared to January-May 2022.
- coal – 151.1 million tons (+1.2%);
- coke – 4.7 million tons (+5.9%);
- oil and petroleum products – 89.4 million tons (-0.2%);
- iron and manganese ores – 48.2 million tons (-1.3%);
- ferrous metals – 28.6 million tons (-4%);
- ferrous metal scrap – 5.2 million tons (-8.7%);
- chemical and mineral fertilisers – 25.7 million tons (+0.2%);
- cement – 9.3 million tons (+0.5%);
- timber – 11.7 million tons (-22%);
- grain – 12.8 million tons (+39.1%);
- construction materials – 54.6 million tons (+9.1%);
- non-ferrous ores and sulphur feedstock – 7.5 million tons (-1.4%);
- chemicals and soda – 9.1 million tons (-9.5%);
- industrial raw materials and moulded materials – 11.4 million tons (-15.4%);
- miscellaneous, including freight in containers – 48.6 million tons (+3.1%).
Freight turnover since the beginning of 2023 amounted to 1,124.4 billion tariff ton-km, an increase of 1.3%. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs amounted to 1,397.8 billion ton-km, which was up 0.5%.