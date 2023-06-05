  • Home
  • 2023 June 5 11:53

    Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons

    Image source:Russian Railways
    Freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways amounted to 106.7 million tons in May 2023, 2% more than in the same month last year.

    Freight turnover in May 2023 amounted to 225 billion tariff ton-km, 0.9% less compared to the same month last year. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs during the same month amounted to 279.5 billion ton-km, which was 1.5% fewer.

    Freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons, 0.5% more than in the same five-month period last year.

    Between January and May 2023, Russian Railways loaded the following categories and volumes of freight. Figures in brackets indicate the percentage change compared to January-May 2022.

    • coal – 151.1 million tons (+1.2%);
    • coke – 4.7 million tons (+5.9%);
    • oil and petroleum products – 89.4 million tons (-0.2%);
    • iron and manganese ores – 48.2 million tons (-1.3%);
    • ferrous metals – 28.6 million tons (-4%);
    • ferrous metal scrap – 5.2 million tons (-8.7%);
    • chemical and mineral fertilisers – 25.7 million tons (+0.2%);
    • cement – 9.3 million tons (+0.5%);
    • timber – 11.7 million tons (-22%);
    • grain – 12.8 million tons (+39.1%);
    • construction materials – 54.6 million tons (+9.1%);
    • non-ferrous ores and sulphur feedstock – 7.5 million tons (-1.4%);
    • chemicals and soda – 9.1 million tons (-9.5%);
    • industrial raw materials and moulded materials – 11.4 million tons (-15.4%);
    • miscellaneous, including freight in containers – 48.6 million tons (+3.1%).

    Freight turnover since the beginning of 2023 amounted to 1,124.4 billion tariff ton-km, an increase of 1.3%. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs amounted to 1,397.8 billion ton-km, which was up 0.5%.

2023 June 5

