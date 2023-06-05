2023 June 5 10:04

Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Vladimir

Image source: Kalashnikov Concern

On 2 June 2023, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Nobel Brothers Shipyard (a company of Kalashnikov Concern) launched crab caching ship Vladimir built under the state investment programme “keel quota”, says Kalashnikov Concern. The ship of Project CCa5712LS designed by DAMEN was ordered by Vladivostok based Merlion LLC.

The ship has unlimited area of navigation. With its modern equipment it can store and transport up to 120 tonnes of live crab.

The project was developed by Saint-Petersburg based DAMEN Engineering. The launching ceremony was attended by Nobel Brothers Shipyard Director Dmitry Bystrov, Merlion LCC General Director Aleksandr Parakhin, representatives of Kalashnikov Concern and the authorities.

According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull of the ship with Leila Gareyeva acting as the ships’ godmother in the ceremony.

It is the second crab catcher of Damen’s CCa 5712LS design built by Nobel Brothers Shipyard. In October 2022, the shipyard launched crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko ordered by Aqua-Invest LLC and built under the state investment programme “keel quota”. Upon completion of equipment installation the ship will leave for sea trials.

The ship particulars: LOA - 57.70 m, draft max – 4.84 m, gross tonnage — 1,550 register tons endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots.

Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 500 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts.