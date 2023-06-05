2023 June 5 11:09

Two cargo vessels collide off Greek island, near Turkey

A total of 32 crew members were on board the two ships

Two cargo vessels without loads, the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel Potentia and the Vanuatu-flagged ship ANT, collided in the eastern Aegean Sea nine miles north of Chios near the Turkish cost on Friday, Reuters reported citing local authorities.



There were 19 crew members onboard the Potenia and 13 people onboard the ANT. There were no reported injuries in the incident with no risk of pollution. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Greek authorities have deployed seven vessels and a search and rescue helicopter to the site.