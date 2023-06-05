2023 June 5 09:25

Russian Government to allocate additional RUB 1 billion to create equipment for civil ships

That will let design and manufacture equipment for more than 100 ships of various types

To continue the implementation of comprehensive projects on the development, serial production of ship equipment and modernization of production facilities, RUB 1 billion is to be allocated from the federal budget. A decree has been signed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the press center of RF Government.

The implementation of those projects will let build more than 100 various ships including trade, passenger, technical and fishing ones.

The sanctions have disrupted the cooperation in many industries including shipbuilding, and the components cannot be acquired abroad now.

The allocations will let the companies cover up to 80% of the expenses for the development and introduction of equipment, purchase of components, rental of technological equipment and assets needed for implementation of the project.

The newly signed decree provides for allocation of finances to cover those expenses in 2024. In 2023, federal budget allocations totaled RUB 14 billion.

This work is foreseen by the federal project “Stimulation of demand for domestically produced goods in shipbuilding”, a part of the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and equipment for offshore projects”.