2023 June 5 10:28

Singapore is re-elected to the Council of IALA

At the General Assembly, the MPA renewed its memorandum of understanding with IALA

Singapore was re-elected to the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) Council for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027, on 3 June 2023 at the 14th IALA General Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Singapore was first elected to the 24-member IALA Council in 2018 at the 13th IALA General Assembly in Incheon, Republic of Korea.



At the General Assembly, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IALA for a period of four years from 2024 to 2027, to support the training and capacity building of IALA National members. The MoU will support IALA’s World-Wide Academy in helping coastal States implement IALA standards effectively and fulfil their SOLAS[1] Convention (Chapter V) obligations on marine aids to navigation (AtoN). MPA has been conducting technical workshops and courses for IALA National members in areas such as risk management, vessel traffic services (VTS) and e-navigation since 2018.



Captain M Segar, MPA’s Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) and Singapore’s IALA Councillor said, “We are grateful for the strong support of IALA National members and honoured to be re-elected to the IALA Council. As a major transshipment hub port and a maritime State located along one of the world’s busiest waterways for international shipping, Singapore recognises the importance of IALA’s efforts to establish common technical standards for VTS and e-navigation in promoting safe and efficient shipping.” He added, “As a Council member, we will continue to contribute to improving navigational safety and the efficiency of maritime traffic for the global shipping community through our work in IALA.”



Since becoming an IALA National member in 1973, Singapore has actively contributed to the mission of IALA, including the development of standards, recommendations and guidelines on AtoN, VTS and e-navigation. More recently, Singapore has also supported the advancement of work relating to Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships, IALA’s initiatives such as the Disaster Recovery Fund and IALA’s transformation into an intergovernmental organisation. Singapore will host the 15th VTS Symposium in 2025.