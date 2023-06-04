  • Home
  • News
  • ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 4 17:02

    ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion

    Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has welcomed the arrival of 24 wind-turbine blades and the sections for eight towers, which will provide enough power to provide 5,600 households and businesses with cheap, green energy from Ripple Energy’s new Kirk Hill Wind Farm, ABP press release said.

    The project to import all eight turbines was completed in less than a month, with four general cargo ships arriving at ABP’s Port of Ayr and discharging their cargo between 8th and 29th May, and which will remain on the port until they are ready to be moved to near Kirkoswald, where the wind farm will be located.

    Ripple Energy enables households and businesses to own their own source of green electricity via part-ownership of large-scale wind farms and solar parks. Kirk Hill Wind Farm is their second project, and is thought to be the largest consumer-owned wind farm anywhere. Once constructed it will be made up of eight turbines, and take less than 10 minutes to generate enough electricity to power a typical home for a whole year and save 31,760 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

    Sarah Merrick, Founder and CEO, Ripple Energy said:

    “Kirk Hill is the biggest addition to our wind farm family, and we’re delighted to have reached this exciting milestone in the project, which is expected to be completed in early 2024.

    “It was a precise operation to discharge such large cargo from the vessels, which was expertly handled by a skilled team at ABP and in collaboration with the crane operators from Forsyth and hauliers from Collett.”

    Andrew Harston, Regional Director, Wales and Short Sea ports, ABP said:

    “As part of ABP’s commitment to supporting the acceleration of the UK’s energy transition, we are pleased to be able to provide the necessary port infrastructure to support the delivery of an important project, which is helping to meet net zero targets.

    “ABP itself has committed to becoming a Net Zero business by 2040, as well as to supporting our customers to achieve their own decarbonisation ambitions, and to achieve these goals collaboration is key, which is why we are pleased to be working with Ripple Energy to support the development of a new energy infrastructure in Scotland.

    “ABP is also pleased to have the space to accommodate the safe storage of the turbines and blades until they are ready to begin construction.”

    The delivery of this project, through ABP’s Port of Ayr, comes after the port recently supported the delivery of Vattenfall’s South Kyle wind farm, made up of 50 turbines in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 4

17:02 ABP’s Port of Ayr provides key supply chain link in green energy expansion
15:53 The Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port presents its installations and its strategy to ORTM
15:21 A new CMA CGM service to Spain and Portugal
14:11 Port of Everett earns 2023 Job Creator award
13:29 Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ANE service
12:22 US refineries face operational, workforce risks from delayed planned maintenance - S&P Global
11:58 KONGSBERG successfully demonstrates autonomous vessel operations on Belgium’s inland waterway network

2023 June 3

15:47 Alfa Laval unveils two new hygienic valves
13:01 ABB's Andrea Antonelli steps down
11:20 Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO
10:51 Kalmar introduces collision warning system for straddle carriers
10:18 Synaptec announces million pound sensor system order from Proserv
09:54 Peel Ports builds brand new £28m warehouse facility at Port of Liverpool

2023 June 2

18:26 Port leaders extend Climate Action Program for greener shipping
18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:53 Distressed ship Papayiannis III repaired at HIP
17:39 Nansha Phase IV set a new high in the number of monthly test containers
17:23 All Weather Terminal supports business growth for NW Trading Limited at the Port of Hull
17:11 Port of London Authority Board names new non-executirve director
16:46 Container terminal of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 35.1 thousand TEU in May’23
16:39 Hutchison Ports to achieve Net-Zero in UK by 2035
16:22 CWS locates to the Saint Nazaire port facility to produce rigid sails
15:55 Global Ports handled 5000 imported vehicles in Saint-Petersburg in May
15:37 First drone vertiport in the Netherlands now operational
15:13 Thialf deployed for jacket installation at NnG as foundation work resumes
14:28 Viking announces additional sailings in Egypt
14:02 Oboronlogistics’ ferries transported 107 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line in May’23
13:34 Proposed Gulf of Mexico LNG export facility announced
13:09 Costa Serena restarts in Asia, to resume outbound cruises dedicated to South Korea and Taiwan
12:41 Joint MPA-DITRDCA announcement on green and digital shipping
12:14 SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June
11:38 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
11:17 Russia’s fish exports in 2022 rose by 5% — Ministry of Agriculture
10:36 Pilot VTMS with domestic software to be installed in the seaport of Sochi
10:12 Committees updated on Global South port security project
09:25 Sightseeing route in Nizhny Novgorod opened with pleasure boat Sotalia

2023 June 1

18:19 Wartsila partners with Transworld Ship Management on decarbonisation modelling
18:02 Rosmorport reports release of juvenile chum salmon into Lidovka River
17:51 Developing national legislation to tackle sea-based plastic litter
17:30 Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
17:16 PGS secures a contract in the Mediterranean
17:09 UN says a salvage operation for FSO Safer set to begin
16:52 ILO and IMO chiefs pledge continued support for seafarers
16:47 GOGL - Transactions made under the share buy-back program
16:35 Semco Maritime announces the acquisition of Wind Multiplikator
15:58 Management Company of Russian Industrial Zone in Suez Canal Economic Zone to be liquidated
15:39 CMA CGM Group announces the acquisition of a Marseille passenger shipping company
15:01 Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
14:54 Gas leak at Melkoya stopped - Equinor
14:30 Russia’s State Duma denounced the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:11 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
13:31 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky delivers two passenger ships to Tatarstan Republic Fleet
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023
12:53 Wartsila guaranteed asset performance agreement delivers maximised overhaul intervals for NYK vessel
12:26 Yang Ming and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed contract for five new 15,500-teu LNG DF container vessels
12:03 Navigation season opened in the seaport of Okhotsk
11:39 Pherousa Green Shipping develops an ammonia cracker capable of converting ammonia to fuel cell quality hydrogen
10:56 Eidesvik Offshore enters into agreements for sale of its three seismic vessels
10:42 Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
09:50 RSV Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Arctic