2023 June 4 15:21

A new CMA CGM service to Spain and Portugal

On 24th May, the container ship CMA CGM Goya put in at berth N° 3 of TGO’s Montoir de Bretagne terminal. This was the first call by the PGW CS Service, the new weekly feeder service operated by CMA CGM to Southern Europe.



Every Wednesday, one of the three 800 TEU capacity container vessels (the CMA CGM Goya, Enforcer and Wilhelm) will now be calling at Montoir. The French container shipping line offers shippers in Greater Western France the possibility to have their cargo reach Algeciras in 7 days and thereby make use of transhipment services to the rest of the world.



All types of containers are accepted. Ship’s agent services are provided by CMA CGM Montoir and handling services by TGO.