2023 June 4 11:58

KONGSBERG successfully demonstrates autonomous vessel operations on Belgium’s inland waterway network





Kongsberg Maritime successfully completed a live trial of autonomous shipping technology in Bornem, Belgium, demonstrating the progress the company has made in fully autonomous systems. The test vessel, Zulu 4, an inland waterway barge owned by Blue Line Logistics NV, is equipped for remote-operated and autonomous transport demonstrations for the AUTOSHIP project, which is part of Horizon 2020, an EU research programme, the Company said.



As part of the test, Zulu 4 manoeuvred and navigated on unrestricted waterways, and it demonstrated berthing and unberthing capability. To achieve this, the vessel was upgraded with onboard control technology, while an onshore remote operation centre (ROC) provided support. A safety crew was onboard the vessel during the test.



The Zulu 4 completed a 16.5-kilometre circuit starting from a port in Niel on the Rupel River. The vessel entered a busy sea canal before traversing locks and passing several bridges as well as a yacht club and marina.



KONGSBERG technologies used in the trial included Autodocking, Autocrossing and automatic navigation systems. The company has also developed cloud-based communications systems and advanced simulations to test and ensure that the vessel operated safely and optimally.