2023 June 3 10:51

Kalmar introduces collision warning system for straddle carriers

The system helps prevent or reduce the collisions and also reduce stress on the driver by helping them to remain alert and attentive at all times

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is introducing a collision warning system for its manually operated straddle carrier portfolio as part of the company’s commitment to safety-first design. The system is available as an optional add-on for new machines and a retrofit upgrade for existing machines. It increases safety by providing the driver with both visible and audible warnings when there is a risk of collision, giving them more time to react to potential hazards, the Group said in a press release.



These timely warnings help to prevent or reduce the severity of collisions and also reduce stress on the driver by helping them to remain alert and attentive at all times. In addition to detecting obstacles in the machine’s path or blindspots, the system also warns the driver if the spreader (whether empty or laden) is too low when the machine is approaching a container stack. The driver remains in full control of the machine at all times.



With a reduced risk of collisions, terminal operators can realise cost savings in the form of reduced unplanned repairs, longer equipment lifetime and potentially lower insurance premiums.