  • 2023 June 3 15:47

    Alfa Laval unveils two new hygienic valves

    New streamlined Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof CIP and Process valves meet market demand

    Alfa Laval is unveiling two new hygienic valves, the Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof Process, extending its hygienic double-seat valve range to meet market demands. With the introduction of these two innovative mixproof valves, manufacturers concerned about product integrity now have a cost-effective way to enhance product safety while boosting process efficiency and sustainability, the Company said in its media release.

    These two newcomers are built on proven performance, yet refined for purpose. The Unique Mixproof CIP is a double-seat valve that safely and efficiently manages the flow of cleaning media during cleaning-in-place (CIP). The Unique Mixproof Process, a compact version of proven Alfa Laval double-seat valves, is configurable and available in various sizes to meet manufacturers’ fundamental hygienic processing requirements. Both are capable of simultaneously routing two different fluids without the risk of cross-contamination, thereby contributing to more uptime and reduced total cost of ownership.

    Manufacturers can rely on the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof Process for cost-effective product safety. Alfa Laval double seat technology with seat lift keeps the fluids separated, ensuring efficient cleaning and complete protection against the intrusion of harmful microorganisms. With a fully balanced design, the valves can easily handle high pressure without the risk of pressure shocks. Moreover, they are certified according to FDA, 3A and other recognized standards.

    Enhance the reliability and flexibility of manufacturing process setups with proven valve technology that matches specific production requirements. Like the entire Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof range, the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof Process valves are compact and modular, offering greater process flexibility. Modular in design and available in types and sizes that suit different applications, the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof Process valves help manufacturers adapt to changing process requirements. Using these valves in combination with the Alfa Laval ThinkTop control units offers even greater process flexibility and control.

    Built on the Alfa Laval Unique SSV and Mixproof platforms, these hygienic top-loaded double-seat valves minimize the risk of unplanned downtime while spending as little time and resources as possible on routine maintenance. Proven seal technology with defined compression extends the intervals between service, while a maintenance-free actuator with no adjustable components maximizes uptime and minimizes the total cost of ownership.

    Combined with Alfa Laval ThinkTop, these new Unique Mixproof valves eliminate unnecessary product loss while delivering up to 90% savings in water and CIP media . The reduced use of CIP fluids contributes to a lower total cost of ownership while minimizing the environmental impact in the process industries. Good for people, good for business, and good for the planet.

    Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees.

