2023 June 3 13:01

ABB's Andrea Antonelli steps down

Andrea Antonelli, General Counsel, Company Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of ABB, is leaving the company as of June 1 to pursue other opportunities, ABB said.



Antonelli took over the position in March 2022, after joining ABB in 2020 as Global Business General Counsel of its Electrification Business Area. Natalia Shehadeh, currently Chief Integrity Officer at ABB, is appointed General Counsel and Company Secretary ad interim effective immediately. The search process for a new General Counsel and Company Secretary will be launched immediately.



“Andrea was instrumental in further enhancing the capabilities of our legal and integrity function and positioning it as a strategic partner to our businesses. Under his leadership, ABB has continued to further align the legal and integrity organization to ABB’s decentralized operating model,” said CEO Björn Rosengren. “We wish Andrea all the best for both his professional and personal future endeavors.”



ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. ABB has about 105,000 employees.