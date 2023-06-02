IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Russian President signed law on safety of hydraulic engineering facilities
- Construction cost of deep-water port in Pionesky rises by RUB 1.6 billion
- Commercial Port of Vladivostok will develop logistics services between ports of Hebei and the Far East
- Bagaevsky hydrosystem reached design depth of -7.2 m
- Reconstruction of Volkhov lock is 47% complete
- RF Government determines sites for shipment of ammonia from the port of Ust-Luga
Shipping and logistics
- Vladimir Putin signs law on ratification of agreement on Eurasian reinsurance company
- The sanctions have not led to any catastrophic consequences in the Russian market of LPG production and export. Russian gas is still being successfully exported to the markets of both Asia and Europe, although export directions have changed a little.
- SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June
- Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia
- Russian Railways estimates containerization of cargo in Russia at 5.5%
- First electric catamaran of Vodohod to start operation in Krasnoyarsk I early July
- RF Government approves draft agreement with Iran on cooperation in sea transport segment
- Russian Railways to launch multimodal routes involving water transport in summer
- Sovfracht fleet commenced transportation of liquid food
- Request confirmed for transportation of over 500 thousand tonnes from Middle Volga to the Persian Gulf
- Tatflot to hand over property to Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- SRP-Yamal launches its fleet after winter repair e
- Increasing cost of ship and components repair affect the insurance of ships
- Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
- Second phase of investment quotas programme in the Far East to upgrade up to 80% of the fleet
- Hovercraft Volzhsky ordered by GTLK laid down in Nizhny Novgorod
- Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
- Yakutopttorg built shallow-water ship of up to 8 tonnes in capacity
- Samara Region to order a series of passenger ships
- Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
- Ministry of Agriculture rejects construction of large research vessels for fishery
- Primorye authorities look into purchase of two passenger ships
- USC to present first patrol boat of Project МС001 built by Vympel shipyard
- New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025
- Akhtubinsk shipyard to deliver fishing trawler in autumn 2024
- Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
Bunkering
- Liners uptake alternative fuels, IWW container carriers – hydrogen: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest
Appoitments
- Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard