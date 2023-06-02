  • Home
  • 2023 June 2 18:12

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Russian President signed law on safety of hydraulic engineering facilities
    • Construction cost of deep-water port in Pionesky rises by RUB 1.6 billion
    • Commercial Port of Vladivostok will develop logistics services between ports of Hebei and the Far East
    • Bagaevsky hydrosystem reached design depth of -7.2 m
    • Reconstruction of Volkhov lock is 47% complete
    • RF Government determines sites for shipment of ammonia from the port of Ust-Luga

    Shipping and logistics

    • Vladimir Putin signs law on ratification of agreement on Eurasian reinsurance company  
    • The sanctions have not led to any catastrophic consequences in the Russian market of LPG production and export. Russian gas is still being successfully exported to the markets of both Asia and Europe, although export directions have changed a little.
    • SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June
    • Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia
    • Russian Railways estimates containerization of cargo in Russia at 5.5%
    • First electric catamaran of Vodohod to start operation in Krasnoyarsk I early July
    • RF Government approves draft agreement with Iran on cooperation in sea transport segment
    • Russian Railways to launch multimodal routes involving water transport in summer
    • Sovfracht fleet commenced transportation of liquid food
    • Request confirmed for transportation of over 500 thousand tonnes from Middle Volga to the Persian Gulf
    • Tatflot to hand over property to Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • SRP-Yamal launches its fleet after winter repair e
    • Increasing cost of ship and components repair affect the insurance of ships
    • Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
    • Second phase of investment quotas programme in the Far East to upgrade up to 80% of the fleet
    • Hovercraft Volzhsky ordered by GTLK laid down in Nizhny Novgorod
    • Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
    • Yakutopttorg built shallow-water ship of up to 8 tonnes in capacity
    • Samara Region to order a series of passenger ships
    • Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
    • Ministry of Agriculture rejects construction of large research vessels for fishery
    • Primorye authorities look into purchase of two passenger ships
    • USC to present first patrol boat of Project МС001 built by Vympel shipyard
    • New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025
    • Akhtubinsk shipyard to deliver fishing trawler in autumn 2024
    • Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design

    Bunkering

    Appoitments

2023 June 2

18:26 Port leaders extend Climate Action Program for greener shipping
18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:53 Distressed ship Papayiannis III repaired at HIP
17:39 Nansha Phase IV set a new high in the number of monthly test containers
17:23 All Weather Terminal supports business growth for NW Trading Limited at the Port of Hull
17:11 Port of London Authority Board names new non-executirve director
16:46 Container terminal of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 35.1 thousand TEU in May’23
16:39 Hutchison Ports to achieve Net-Zero in UK by 2035
16:22 CWS locates to the Saint Nazaire port facility to produce rigid sails
15:55 Global Ports handled 5000 imported vehicles in Saint-Petersburg in May
15:37 First drone vertiport in the Netherlands now operational
15:13 Thialf deployed for jacket installation at NnG as foundation work resumes
14:28 Viking announces additional sailings in Egypt
14:02 Oboronlogistics’ ferries transported 107 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line in May’23
13:34 Proposed Gulf of Mexico LNG export facility announced
13:09 Costa Serena restarts in Asia, to resume outbound cruises dedicated to South Korea and Taiwan
12:41 Joint MPA-DITRDCA announcement on green and digital shipping
12:14 SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June
11:38 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
11:17 Russia’s fish exports in 2022 rose by 5% — Ministry of Agriculture
10:36 Pilot VTMS with domestic software to be installed in the seaport of Sochi
10:12 Committees updated on Global South port security project
09:25 Sightseeing route in Nizhny Novgorod opened with pleasure boat Sotalia

2023 June 1

18:19 Wartsila partners with Transworld Ship Management on decarbonisation modelling
18:02 Rosmorport reports release of juvenile chum salmon into Lidovka River
17:51 Developing national legislation to tackle sea-based plastic litter
17:30 Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
17:16 PGS secures a contract in the Mediterranean
17:09 UN says a salvage operation for FSO Safer set to begin
16:52 ILO and IMO chiefs pledge continued support for seafarers
16:47 GOGL - Transactions made under the share buy-back program
16:35 Semco Maritime announces the acquisition of Wind Multiplikator
15:58 Management Company of Russian Industrial Zone in Suez Canal Economic Zone to be liquidated
15:39 CMA CGM Group announces the acquisition of a Marseille passenger shipping company
15:01 Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
14:54 Gas leak at Melkoya stopped - Equinor
14:30 Russia’s State Duma denounced the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:11 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
13:31 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky delivers two passenger ships to Tatarstan Republic Fleet
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023
12:53 Wartsila guaranteed asset performance agreement delivers maximised overhaul intervals for NYK vessel
12:26 Yang Ming and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed contract for five new 15,500-teu LNG DF container vessels
12:03 Navigation season opened in the seaport of Okhotsk
11:39 Pherousa Green Shipping develops an ammonia cracker capable of converting ammonia to fuel cell quality hydrogen
10:56 Eidesvik Offshore enters into agreements for sale of its three seismic vessels
10:42 Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
09:50 RSV Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Arctic
09:17 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch changes tariffs for towage services

2023 May 31

18:19 Jan De Nul to supply and install a new Pentland Firth interconnector
17:53 Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia
17:46 Tugdock, Crowley partner to innovate solutions for floating offshore wind energy
17:21 PGS secures large MultiClient project in Norwegian Sea
17:19 DNV puts Recommended Practice on public hearing to drive transparency and accuracy on vessel technical performance
15:54 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
15:29 Long-term ocean freight rates collapse by almost 30% in a month as new US contracts reflect market reality - Xeneta
15:06 Governments of Venezuela and Brizil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation
15:01 Grain exports from Rostov Region ports in May’23 totaled 485 thousand tonnes
14:30 CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tonnes of crude oil from its Marine Terminal
14:07 Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform
13:38 Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change